Ambassador Korniychuk: By intensifying diplomatic conflict with Israel, Russia is actually helping Ukraine

By their actions and statements, Russian diplomats are provoking tensions in relations between Russia and Israel, which contributes to increasing Israel's support for Ukraine. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this at Ukraine24 TV channel.

«A delegation from Hamas, an organization that is considered a terrorist majority in the world, arrived in Moscow, and this was extremely negatively perceived by the Israeli leadership. And then there was the statement of the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Zakharova that in a regiment of NGU «Azov» there are Israeli mercenaries. That is, we see that the conflict not only does not subside, but also develops. And I, to be honest, would establish a prize for Russians who do such unacceptable nonsense. After all, all this will lead to Israel supporting Ukraine even more. Of course, Russian diplomats are helping Ukraine with such actions - due to their ignorance, their drowsiness», - he said.

The Ambassador stressed that official Jerusalem supports Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

«Israel has a sanctions policy against Russia and has been helping Ukraine since the first day of the aggression with a number of very important humanitarian projects - from a field hospital to food in Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odessa. A few days ago, we met with the Israeli Foreign Minister and agreed on the treatment of Ukrainian wounded, both civilian and military. The conversation of the defense ministers was the impetus for Israel to provide Ukraine with means of protection - helmets and bulletproof vests», - the head of the diplomatic mission said.

Yevhen Korniychuk added: «Israeli citizens unequivocally support Ukraine, even those who came to Israel from Russia, because they left tyranny and support us in the fight against this aggression. We are supported by public organizations and companies that voluntarily refuse to cooperate with Russia. Official Kyiv has to work more with the Israeli government», - he said.

The Ambassador also said that since the beginning of the Russian aggression, about 25,000 Ukrainians have found temporary refuge in Israel.