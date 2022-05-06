War in Ukraine kills at least 3,280 civilians, 3,541 more wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia launched the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 May 4 totaled 6,731 civilians (6,635 in the report the day before), including 3,280 dead (3,238), the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Wednesday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration, " the report reads.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, " it says.

The UN confirmed that 1,183 men, 749 women, 86 boys and 72 girls were killed, while the gender of 73 children and 1,117 adults could not been determined yet.

Among the 3,451 wounded, there are 85 boys and 74 girls, and 169 children whose gender could not been determined yet.

Compared to the previous day's report, four children were killed and six more were wounded.

OHCHR indicates that as of midnight on May 5, there were 1,622 (1,599) deaths and 1,278 (1,260) injuries in government-controlled territory and 105 (101) deaths and 417 (392) injuries in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions) the UN recorded 1,553 (1,538) deaths and 1,756 (1,745) wounded.

The daily report traditionally states that the increase in numbers to the previous report should not be attributed only to cases on May 4, as the Office verified some cases from previous days during this period.