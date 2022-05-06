Mayor of Kyiv hands over to troops 5,000 bulletproof vests, 5,000 helmets received with support of Ukrainian World Congress

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has handed over to the command of the Army of Ukraine 5,000 high-class armored vests and 5,000 kevlar helmets, which the capital received with the support of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC).

"I handed over to the command of the Army of Ukraine military equipment received from our American friends. My brother [Volodymyr Klitschko] and I appealed to the UWC. And he, within the framework of the global action ‘Unite with Ukraine’, raised funds and bought 5,000 high-class armoured vests and 5,000 kevlar helmets for Kyiv’s territorial defence for $4.5 million. Since the situation in the capital is calmer and the territorial defence is already provided with equipment, we decided to transfer the body armour and helmets to the command of the Ground Forces because our fighters on the front line need this equipment today," he said on his Telegram channel.