Facts

14:24 06.05.2022

Mayor of Kyiv hands over to troops 5,000 bulletproof vests, 5,000 helmets received with support of Ukrainian World Congress

1 min read
Mayor of Kyiv hands over to troops 5,000 bulletproof vests, 5,000 helmets received with support of Ukrainian World Congress

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has handed over to the command of the Army of Ukraine 5,000 high-class armored vests and 5,000 kevlar helmets, which the capital received with the support of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC).

"I handed over to the command of the Army of Ukraine military equipment received from our American friends. My brother [Volodymyr Klitschko] and I appealed to the UWC. And he, within the framework of the global action ‘Unite with Ukraine’, raised funds and bought 5,000 high-class armoured vests and 5,000 kevlar helmets for Kyiv’s territorial defence for $4.5 million. Since the situation in the capital is calmer and the territorial defence is already provided with equipment, we decided to transfer the body armour and helmets to the command of the Ground Forces because our fighters on the front line need this equipment today," he said on his Telegram channel.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops fire evacuation vehicle on territory of Azovstal

War in Ukraine kills at least 3,280 civilians, 3,541 more wounded – UN

Russia has lost almost 25,000 soldiers, 199 aircraft and 155 helicopters in Ukraine since start of invasion - General Staff

Thirty-eight houses, infrastructure facilities damaged due to strike on Kramatorsk

Zelensky: Russia has brought to Ukraine such medical problems, which until recently could not be imagined

LATEST

Russian troops fire evacuation vehicle on territory of Azovstal

War in Ukraine kills at least 3,280 civilians, 3,541 more wounded – UN

Enemy trying to storm Severodonetsk in several directions – regional authorities

Situation for buying back eurobonds, VRIs favorable – Finance Minister

OHCHR records 6,731 civilian deaths and injuries from war in Ukraine since Feb 24

Third evacuation operation from Mariupol continues - UN Secretary General

Russia has lost almost 25,000 soldiers, 199 aircraft and 155 helicopters in Ukraine since start of invasion - General Staff

Russian occupiers force Ukrainians from occupied territories to take 'citizenship' of pseudo-republics

Threat of enemy landing, reconnaissance strike type remains in northwestern part of Black Sea – Pivden task force

Ukrainian military repell 11 attacks, destroy 24 vehicles, hit seven enemy air targets – JFO HQ

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD