13:00 06.05.2022

Threat of enemy landing, reconnaissance strike type remains in northwestern part of Black Sea – Pivden task force

The threat of an amphibious landing of Russian occupation troops and reconnaissance by UAVs, also of the strike type, continues in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, according to Operational Command Pivden (South).

"The enemy continues to hold tension in the northwestern Black Sea by the presence of its ship group, the threat of an amphibious landing, and reconnaissance by UAVs, including strike-type reconnaissance," a message posted on Facebook on Thursday reads.

Residents of coastal areas are warned that the sounds of explosions and gunshots, may be an appropriate accompaniment to activities to counter the aggressor.

In addition, residents are warned that during wartime, it is forbidden: to visit beaches and other prohibited areas, to use small and other watercraft in the sea area, to expose themselves to danger and interfere with the actions of the Ukrainian military.

