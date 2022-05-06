Ukrainian military repell 11 attacks, destroy 24 vehicles, hit seven enemy air targets – JFO HQ

On Thursday, in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks of the aggressor, destroyed 24 units of ground equipment and shot down seven aerial targets of the occupiers, the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported.

"During the current day, on May 5, the servicemen of the JFO grouping successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks. Thanks to skilful actions, our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers. In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed eight tanks, 11 units of armoured combat vehicles and five units of automotive equipment of the enemy. Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down seven Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles," according to a report published on Facebook.