Thirty-eight houses, infrastructure facilities damaged due to strike on Kramatorsk

An air missile strike on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region damaged 32 apartment buildings, six private houses and infrastructure facilities, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Some 810 apartments in 32 high-rise buildings suffered various damages as a result of an air missile strike on Kramatorsk, which the Russians struck early this morning. In addition to the apartment buildings, six private houses, two schools, a kindergarten, a medical facility, a boiler house, several enterprises and commercial establishments were also damaged," Kyrylenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

In addition, he reported that "there is no electricity in five multi-storey buildings, and no gas in 15 buildings. Specialists are already working to restore it.

As reported, in the morning of May 5, the occupiers carried out an air missile strike on Kramatorsk. Twenty-five people were injured as a result of the strike.