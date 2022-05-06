Ukrainian air defense shoots down missile in Odesa region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces in Belhorod-Dnistrovsky district shot down a missile with which the Russian occupiers were trying to launch another strike against the infrastructure of Odesa region, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reported.

"Fragments of the missile that fell on the auxiliary building of one of the infrastructure facilities, as evidence of a crime by the enemy against Ukraine, were seized by the investigative and operational group of the National Police, who was working at the scene," the report says.

According to the operational command, there were no casualties.