11:01 06.05.2022

Enemy continues blocking Ukrainian Defense Forces units near Azovstal - AFU General Staff

The aggressor continues to block units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Azovstal in Mariupol, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the city of Mariupol, the blockade of Defense Forces units in the area of Azovstal continues. In some areas, supported by aviation, assault actions to take control of the territory of the plant have been resumed," reads a message posted on Facebook on Friday morning.

In Volynske, Poliske and Siverske directions, the enemy was not active.

In Slobozhanske direction, the enemy continues shelling residential areas and suburbs of Kharkiv with rocket and gun artillery.

There is information that there are up to 300 wounded in the hospital set up by the occupiers at Kupyansk city hospital.

The aggressor continues to conduct active combat operations in Donetsk and Tavrycheske directions.

In Lymanske direction, the enemy is shelling Ukrainian positions.

In Popasnianske direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on establishing full control of Popasna and resuming its offensive on Lyman and Siversk.

In Severodonetsk, Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy exerted fire to restrain Ukrainian troops and destroy artillery units, but did not engage in active combat.

"The enemy did not conduct active combat operations in the Pivdenny Buh (South Bug) area, held the occupied positions, and reinforced air defense and electronic warfare systems. It shelled the positions of our troops. In the north of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, the enemy was shelling abandoned settlements," the General Staff reported.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance in the area of Oleksandrivka, Serhiyivka and Volodymyrivka.

