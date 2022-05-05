Zelensky holds online meeting with 43rd US President; Bush expresses support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a videoconference meeting with the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, who expressed support for Ukraine and its people in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

Bush told Zelensky that his courage is very important for his continued success. If he does what he does, he will always have the U.S. support if Ukraine continues to fight as it is now. Bush said that, noting the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the president in the confrontation occupiers.

He said Ukraine has been taken over by forces that want to kill innocent people. The fact that Ukraine stands firm inspires Americans.

According to Zelensky's press service, in a conversation with Bush, he said Ukraine feels real help and sincere support from the United States.

The Ukrainian leader also recalled the tragic events in the United States on September 11, 2001, noting that at that time many Ukrainians sympathized with the American people and shared the pain of relatives and friends of the victims of the terrorist act.

At the end of the conversation, the head of state invited the 43rd U.S. President to visit Ukraine at a convenient time for him.