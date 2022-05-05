Facts

21:23 05.05.2022

Zelensky holds online meeting with 43rd US President; Bush expresses support for Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky holds online meeting with 43rd US President; Bush expresses support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a videoconference meeting with the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, who expressed support for Ukraine and its people in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

Bush told Zelensky that his courage is very important for his continued success. If he does what he does, he will always have the U.S. support if Ukraine continues to fight as it is now. Bush said that, noting the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the president in the confrontation occupiers.

He said Ukraine has been taken over by forces that want to kill innocent people. The fact that Ukraine stands firm inspires Americans.

According to Zelensky's press service, in a conversation with Bush, he said Ukraine feels real help and sincere support from the United States.

The Ukrainian leader also recalled the tragic events in the United States on September 11, 2001, noting that at that time many Ukrainians sympathized with the American people and shared the pain of relatives and friends of the victims of the terrorist act.

At the end of the conversation, the head of state invited the 43rd U.S. President to visit Ukraine at a convenient time for him.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Intl Donor's conference raises $6.5 bln for Ukraine

Russia 'filters' Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories - Ombudsman

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

LATEST

Russian army continues offensive in Eastern Operational Zone to reach Donetsk, Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Zelensky, Johnson discuss defense support for Ukraine

President's Office dpty head, delegation of Amnesty International discuss creation of intl tribunal for Russia's crimes

Germany preparing EUR 150 mln loan for Ukraine, additionally to allocate EUR 125 mln for humanitarian aid, EUR 140 mln for development – chancellor

AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

Italy increases support for Ukrainian refugees to over EUR 800 mln, to support Ukraine's budget worth up to EUR 200 mln – PM

France to increase its total support for Ukraine to $2 bln – Macron

Astra Zeneca allocates another $3 mln for humanitarian support to Ukraine - Vice President

Teenager killed, two people severely wounded as result of shelling during animals' evacuation from Feldman Ecopark

Steinmeier's office on his talk with Zelensky: Irritation is thing of past

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD