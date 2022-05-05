Zelensky, Johnson discuss defense support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson issues of defense support for Ukraine, as well as joint international legal events.

"I am in touch with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Today I thanked him for addressing the Verkhovna Rada. We discussed future joint international legal events and developments. Some issues of defensive support for Ukraine were also touched upon," Zelensky said Twitter on Thursday.

In turn, according to a statement published on the website of the British government: "The leaders discussed developments on the battlefield and the Ukrainian armed forces' requirements, including the provision of longer-range weaponry to prevent the bombardment of civilians."

Johnson and Zelensky agreed to have another phone call in the coming days.