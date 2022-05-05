Facts

Germany preparing EUR 150 mln loan for Ukraine, additionally to allocate EUR 125 mln for humanitarian aid, EUR 140 mln for development – chancellor

Germany, which recently provided Ukraine with a EUR 150 million loan, is rapidly preparing another such loan, the German chancellor said at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

"We will provide much-needed liquidity to the budget of Ukraine. Recently, a special loan of EUR 150 million was allocated. Another loan of EUR 150 million is being prepared on an accelerated basis," he said.

Scholz said, as part of bilateral development cooperation, Germany had already provided EUR 122 million to Ukraine to address the economic and social consequences of the war. "And we intend to provide another EUR 140 million for development financing," the chancellor said.

According to him, Germany also undertakes to allocate an additional EUR 125 million for humanitarian assistance and actions aimed at increasing the resilience of Ukraine to Russian aggression.

"Today is the 71st day of the war in Ukraine. And with every day that has passed since Russia attacked Ukraine, with every atrocity committed by Russian soldiers, our resolve and unity only grows stronger. We are determined: Putin must not win this war. And he will not win it," Scholz said.

He said the key to this is joint action: when imposing sanctions against Russia, in strengthening defense and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The chancellor also said Germany has been the second largest donor of financial support to Ukraine for many years.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, one of the organizers of the donor conference, said that it managed to raise $6.5 billion in total.

