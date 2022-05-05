Facts

19:38 05.05.2022

AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

1 min read
Russia provokes tension in the temporarily occupied territory of Moldova (Transnistria) and in Belarus, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The enemy... provokes tension in Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova and on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the AFU said on Facebook.

It clarifies that in the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, individual units are being brought to the highest levels of combat readiness for the purpose of verification.

