AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

Russia provokes tension in the temporarily occupied territory of Moldova (Transnistria) and in Belarus, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

It clarifies that in the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, individual units are being brought to the highest levels of combat readiness for the purpose of verification.