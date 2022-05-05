France to increase its total support for Ukraine to $2 bln – Macron

France will increase its total support to $2 billion, President Emmanuel Macron has said.

At the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday, Macron announced that France will increase its total support to $2 billion to meet the needs voiced by the President of Ukraine. France will continue to act in concert within the EU, with its European partners, as well as within the G7 and international financial institutions to collectively meet the needs of the Ukrainian state in the face of the catastrophe of this war.

According to the President, France has allocated a total of $1.7 billion for Ukraine in 2022.

"The humanitarian needs of the population and the economic situation of the country call for a new effort by the international community which meets the needs linked to the destruction of civilian infrastructure," Macron said.