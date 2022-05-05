Facts

18:48 05.05.2022

Astra Zeneca allocates another $3 mln for humanitarian support to Ukraine - Vice President

1 min read
Astra Zeneca allocates another $3 mln for humanitarian support to Ukraine - Vice President

AstraZeneca has allocated another $3 million for humanitarian support to Ukraine, increasing the total amount allocated for these purposes to $10 million, AstraZeneca Vice President Hans Sijbesma said.

He noted at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday, the company is allocating an additional $3 million in humanitarian support to Ukraine.

According to him, AstraZeneca previously allocated $7 million for these purposes, including donations to the Red Cross and for medicines.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Intl Donor's conference raises $6.5 bln for Ukraine

Russia 'filters' Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories - Ombudsman

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

LATEST

Germany preparing EUR 150 mln loan for Ukraine, additionally to allocate EUR 125 mln for humanitarian aid, EUR 140 mln for development – chancellor

AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

Italy increases support for Ukrainian refugees to over EUR 800 mln, to support Ukraine's budget worth up to EUR 200 mln – PM

France to increase its total support for Ukraine to $2 bln – Macron

Teenager killed, two people severely wounded as result of shelling during animals' evacuation from Feldman Ecopark

Steinmeier's office on his talk with Zelensky: Irritation is thing of past

Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Kuleba: Anti-Semitism among Russian elites has long history, only way out for Lavrov is to publicly apologize to all Jews

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss with strengthening support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD