Astra Zeneca allocates another $3 mln for humanitarian support to Ukraine - Vice President

AstraZeneca has allocated another $3 million for humanitarian support to Ukraine, increasing the total amount allocated for these purposes to $10 million, AstraZeneca Vice President Hans Sijbesma said.

He noted at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday, the company is allocating an additional $3 million in humanitarian support to Ukraine.

According to him, AstraZeneca previously allocated $7 million for these purposes, including donations to the Red Cross and for medicines.