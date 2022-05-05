Teenager killed, two people severely wounded as result of shelling during animals' evacuation from Feldman Ecopark

A team of volunteers and employees of Feldman Ecopark (Kharkiv region) came under fire from the Russian army during the evacuation of African buffaloes on Friday, May 5.

"One person killed. Two people were severely wounded. Doctors are fighting for their lives. The dead guy was only 15 years old. He helped his parents in feeding and evacuating animals. Blessed memory to the hero! This is the sixth victim from our team," the founder of Ecopark, MP of Ukraine Oleksandr Feldman said on his Facebook page.