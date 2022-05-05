Facts

18:27 05.05.2022

Teenager killed, two people severely wounded as result of shelling during animals' evacuation from Feldman Ecopark

1 min read
Teenager killed, two people severely wounded as result of shelling during animals' evacuation from Feldman Ecopark

A team of volunteers and employees of Feldman Ecopark (Kharkiv region) came under fire from the Russian army during the evacuation of African buffaloes on Friday, May 5.

"One person killed. Two people were severely wounded. Doctors are fighting for their lives. The dead guy was only 15 years old. He helped his parents in feeding and evacuating animals. Blessed memory to the hero! This is the sixth victim from our team," the founder of Ecopark, MP of Ukraine Oleksandr Feldman said on his Facebook page.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Intl Donor's conference raises $6.5 bln for Ukraine

Russia 'filters' Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories - Ombudsman

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

Finland to allocate EUR 70 mln in aid to Ukraine, send additional military equipment – PM

LATEST

France to increase its total support for Ukraine to $2 bln – Macron

Astra Zeneca allocates another $3 mln for humanitarian support to Ukraine - Vice President

Steinmeier's office on his talk with Zelensky: Irritation is thing of past

Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Kuleba: Anti-Semitism among Russian elites has long history, only way out for Lavrov is to publicly apologize to all Jews

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss with strengthening support for Ukraine

Poland to help Ukraine to strengthen defense capability – PM

Head of UN World Food Program calls on Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports

Hungary ready to take part in full restoration of schools and hospitals in Kyiv region - Szijjártó

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD