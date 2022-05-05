Steinmeier's office on his talk with Zelensky: Irritation is thing of past

(Updated)

Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed to maintain close contact following a telephone conversation on Thursday, Steinmeier's office said on its website.

"Both presidents described the conversation as 'very important and very good.' Irritation is a thing of the past," the office said in the release.

According to it, the federal president expressed his solidarity, respect and support for the courageous struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian aggressors. Germany from the very beginning supported Ukraine financially, economically and militarily in its defense struggle and is united in solidarity with Ukraine, the office said.

"Germany remains a strong ally of Ukraine. There will be an official announcement about the details, I can only say that the hope of the Russians for a split in the unity of Europe in support of Ukraine is useless," Steinmeier said.

Deutsche Welle, citing the Steinmeier office, also said the dispute over the German President's visit had been settled.