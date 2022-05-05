Poland to help Ukraine to strengthen defense capability – PM

Poland will help Ukraine strengthen its defense capability, the relevant memorandum was signed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Poland will help Ukraine strengthen its defense capabilities. Today we signed a relevant memorandum with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The heads of government also discussed the possibility of increasing exports from Ukraine.

"The blocking of Ukrainian seaports by Russia could lead to a global food crisis. He proposed creating 'green corridors' on our common border for grain exports," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, among the main issues of the meeting was the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the seizure of frozen Russian assets.

"In the future, this should become a new model of world security, so that the aggressor knows that all his assets will be confiscated and transferred to the affected country. We must implement this together," he said.