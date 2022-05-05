Japan will soon provide $300 mln to govt of Ukraine - ambassador

Japan will soon provide $300 million to the government of Ukraine, Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori said.

"As for humanitarian aid. We have already promised and started to provide $200 million. Secondly, with regard to direct assistance to the budget, economic and financial support to Ukraine, we have announced and will soon provide $ 300 million to the Ukrainian government," the ambassador said at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

In addition, he noted that Tokyo calls on all local authorities in Japan to join the restoration of Ukraine when it becomes possible.