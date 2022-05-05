Austria to provide Kyiv with almost EUR 42 mln more to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, neighboring countries

Austria will provide Ukraine with another EUR 41.96 million to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighboring countries, Austrian Federal Minister for Women, Family, Youth and Integration Susanne Raab has said.

"Austria will provide a further EUR 41.96 million or $44.2 million from its foreign disaster relief fund via Austrian and to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and its neighboring countries. EUR 15 million of this funds will go directly into the support of women and children. For one thing it is particularly the women and children who are suffering from this senseless war and to require a particular humanitarian assistance, as well as protection from violence and human trafficking," Raab said at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.