Facts

15:45 05.05.2022

Romania will allocate EUR 70 mln aid to support economy of Ukraine – Romanian PM

1 min read
Romania will allocate EUR 70 mln aid to support economy of Ukraine – Romanian PM

Romania will allocate EUR 70 million in assistance to support the economy of Ukraine, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

"The Romanian government has taken a number of measures to support Ukrainian refugees. These measures include the allocation of more than EUR 70 million to support the economy of Ukraine," he said at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

Previously, the Romanian government allocated more than EUR6 million to support Ukraine, and also allocated humanitarian aid, he said.

The country has also liberalized the transit of Ukrainian exports across its border, especially for agricultural products, the official said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Intl Donor's conference raises $6.5 bln for Ukraine

Russia 'filters' Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories - Ombudsman

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

Finland to allocate EUR 70 mln in aid to Ukraine, send additional military equipment – PM

Ukraine's membership in EU should be reality, candidate status should be granted immediately - Zelensky at donor conference

LATEST

Poland to help Ukraine to strengthen defense capability – PM

Head of UN World Food Program calls on Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports

Hungary ready to take part in full restoration of schools and hospitals in Kyiv region - Szijjártó

Japan will soon provide $300 mln to govt of Ukraine - ambassador

Austria to provide Kyiv with almost EUR 42 mln more to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, neighboring countries

Intl Donor's conference raises $6.5 bln for Ukraine

EU launches European Marshall Plan for Ukraine – Michel

Russia 'filters' Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories - Ombudsman

Ukraine needs modern analogue of Marshall Plan – Zelensky at donor conference

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD