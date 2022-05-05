Romania will allocate EUR 70 mln aid to support economy of Ukraine – Romanian PM

Romania will allocate EUR 70 million in assistance to support the economy of Ukraine, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

"The Romanian government has taken a number of measures to support Ukrainian refugees. These measures include the allocation of more than EUR 70 million to support the economy of Ukraine," he said at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

Previously, the Romanian government allocated more than EUR6 million to support Ukraine, and also allocated humanitarian aid, he said.

The country has also liberalized the transit of Ukrainian exports across its border, especially for agricultural products, the official said.