14:55 05.05.2022

Finland to allocate EUR 70 mln in aid to Ukraine, send additional military equipment – PM

Finland will allocate EUR 70 million in aid to Ukraine and send additional military equipment, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said.

"We have made a decision on a further allocation of EUR 700 million to help Ukrainian refugees in Finland. In addition to this, we are currently preparing an additional contribution to cover current needs and assist with reconstruction. The contribution, subjected parliamentary approval, will be approximately EUR 70 million. We have also made the decision today to send additional military equipment to Ukraine," Marin said at the High-Level International Donor Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

