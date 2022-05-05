Facts

Ukrainian Armed Forces push back invaders from Kharkiv to north, but enemy shelling of city continues – Synehubov

The Russian Armed Forces continue shelling Kharkiv's residential areas despite the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the northern direction, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Despite the fact that our Armed Forces have pushed the enemy away from the city to the north, the enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population. These strikes are not targeted, the occupier strikes residential areas, thereby causing harm to civilians. It can ‘fly’ to any neighborhood, to any yard, to any playground. Therefore, it is extremely dangerous to be on the streets without an emergency," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the occupiers continue shelling Kharkiv with MLRS and artillery. During the day, Pyatykhatky, Zhukovsky village, Saltivka and Pivnichna Saltovka were hit. Already in the morning there was shelling of Pivnichna Saltivka. There were no casualties.

