14:33 05.05.2022

Ukraine's membership in EU should be reality, candidate status should be granted immediately - Zelensky at donor conference

Ukraine needs to become an EU candidate as soon as possible and is ready to take all necessary practical steps on its way to the EU, such membership should become a reality rather than a promise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Ukraine's membership in the European Union must be an absolute reality, not just promises or prospects, but practical steps. I know that we are ready for these steps, and you know it. I'm sure most of you understand that very well," he said Friday, speaking via video link at the high-level International Donor Conference on Ukraine in Warsaw.

"Ukraine needs to move quickly to the European Union, acquiring candidate status, which should be granted right now, under conditions of war and under a special abbreviated procedure," Zelensky stressed.

He noted that this Russian war against Ukraine had been planned as preparation for a strike against a united Europe. "So, increased unification would be a powerful response to all this," the Ukrainian president said.

