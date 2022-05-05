Warsaw hosts intl donor conference on Ukraine: we are here to guarantee victory of Ukraine

A high-level international donor conference is being held in Warsaw to raise funds for Ukraine, which needs help because of the war unleashed against it by Russia.

The conference was initiated by Poland and Sweden with the support of the European Union. It is attended by Prime Ministers of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Sweden Magdalena Andersson and Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Presidents of the European Council Charles Michel, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Deputy Secretary General of the UN Martin Griffitz.

Opening the event, Morawiecki said: "I am glad that we are united. This is one of the key messages which we want to convey to the external world… Your presence here shows that we are not indifferent to suffering caused by this brutal, unjust and genocidal war, and that we will do everything in our power to stop Russia and to ensure Ukrainian victory."

The Polish Prime Minister said that the international community continues to provide political, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The situation continues to deteriorate. Russian attacks on civilians, killings, rapes, torture, refusal to create safe humanitarian corridors and forced deportation further worsen the situation, he said.

Morawiecki said that Ukraine needs more than 12,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid every day, while now the country receives only about 3,000 tonnes through international efforts, which is less than 25% of what is needed. "More funds for food, medicine, hygiene items and other equipment are urgently needed. I hope that today's conference will allow us to mobilize those funds," he said, expressing expectations.

In conclusion, the Polish prime minister said: "Dear Ukrainian sisters and brothers, dear President Zelensky, dear Prime Minister Shmyhal, dear Denys. We are know very well that today you are fighting not only for your homeland, independence and freedom, but also for ours. We will continue to support you in every possible way. You will win this war, we will win together. Together we will demonstrate that European values are not empty words, but they are backed with action."