14:02 05.05.2022

Poroshenko receives invitation to participate in EPP Congress

Poroshenko receives invitation to participate in EPP Congress

Leader of the European Solidarity Party, the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko has received an invitation from the president of the European People's Party (EPP) to participate in the EPP Congress, which will take place May 31 - June 1 in Rotterdam ( Netherlands).

In the framework of the Congress it is planned to elect a new leadership of the political family of the European People's Party, to discuss and coordinate positions on topical issues of the development of the European Union.

It is, in particular, about strengthening support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression, tightening the sanctions regime against Russia and defining the position on granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in the context of preparations for the June meeting of the European Council.

