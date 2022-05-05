Facts

13:45 05.05.2022

Zelensky announces launch of Ukraine 24 initiative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the launch of the global initiative United 24.

"Today the whole world is united around Ukraine. States, companies, international organizations, and most importantly, people. Now you are among them. Thank you. Together we have the potential to stop the war that Russia has unleashed. Restore what the war destroyed," he said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

"This fundraising platform is part of United 24, a global initiative that was launched to support Ukraine. Here in one click you can donate funds to help our defenders. And civilians. And rebuild Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to him, "all funds will be transferred to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine, assigned to certain ministries, reports will be updated every 24 hours. Every contribution counts for victory. Donate to protect."

