Bundestag President wants to visit Kyiv - Der Spiegel

President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas wants to visit Kyiv, Der Spiegel reports.

"She wishes to travel to Ukraine at the invitation of her colleague Ruslan Stefanchuk to honor all victims of World War II and hold political talks with him, a Deutschen Presse-Agentur spokeswoman said Thursday. As speaker of the Bundestag, the SPD politician holds the second most important position in Germany after the federal president," Der Spiegel reported Thursday.