Facts

13:20 05.05.2022

Bundestag President wants to visit Kyiv - Der Spiegel

1 min read
Bundestag President wants to visit Kyiv - Der Spiegel

President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas wants to visit Kyiv, Der Spiegel reports.

"She wishes to travel to Ukraine at the invitation of her colleague Ruslan Stefanchuk to honor all victims of World War II and hold political talks with him, a Deutschen Presse-Agentur spokeswoman said Thursday. As speaker of the Bundestag, the SPD politician holds the second most important position in Germany after the federal president," Der Spiegel reported Thursday.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia 'filters' Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories - Ombudsman

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

Finland to allocate EUR 70 mln in aid to Ukraine, send additional military equipment – PM

Ukraine's membership in EU should be reality, candidate status should be granted immediately - Zelensky at donor conference

EU to pledge EUR 200 mln for IDPs in Ukraine – von der Leyen

LATEST

Romania will allocate EUR 70 mln aid to support economy of Ukraine – Romanian PM

EU launches European Marshall Plan for Ukraine – Michel

Russia 'filters' Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories - Ombudsman

Ukraine needs modern analogue of Marshall Plan – Zelensky at donor conference

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

Finland to allocate EUR 70 mln in aid to Ukraine, send additional military equipment – PM

Ukraine's membership in EU should be reality, candidate status should be granted immediately - Zelensky at donor conference

EU to pledge EUR 200 mln for IDPs in Ukraine – von der Leyen

Sweden to provide additional $23 mln to support humanitarian actors in Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian Armed Forces push back invaders from Kharkiv to north, but enemy shelling of city continues – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD