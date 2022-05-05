Facts

12:25 05.05.2022

Occupants fire again at Sviatohirsk Lavra on Wed, 7 people injured - prosecutor's office

1 min read
Seven civilians were injured as a result of shelling by Russian invaders of the territory of the Holy Assumption Sviatohirsk Lavra in the city of Sviatohirsk, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region on Thursday, the information policy department of Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reports.

"On May 4, 2022, the Russian armed forces launched an airstrike on the city of Sviatohirsk, Kramatorsk district. Once again, the Holy Assumption Svyatohirsk Lavra, which for many centuries was a haven for peaceful Christians and now sheltered refugees from the Russian armed invasion, fell under the occupiers' sight. As a result of the shelling of the territory of Lavra, the dormitory building was damaged. According to preliminary data, seven civilians were injured," the report says.

Currently, police investigators and employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Full information about the affected and damaged infrastructure is being established. Under the procedural guidance of the Sloviansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation is carried out in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

