11:26 05.05.2022

Eleven invaders’ attacks repelled, 17 pieces of equipment, four air targets destroyed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

On Wednesday, May 4, eleven attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone, and 17 pieces of military equipment, two aircraft and two UAVs were destroyed, the JFO headquarters reported.

"During the current day, on May 4, troops of the Joint Forces Operation group successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks ... destroyed five tanks, seven units of armored combat vehicles and five enemy vehicles," the Facebook post reads.

It is noted that anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down two enemy Su-30 aircraft and two Orlan-10 and ZALA-421 unmanned aerial vehicles.

