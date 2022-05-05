Azov continues to hold defense line at Azovstal plant - address of regiment commander

The Azov Regiment at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works continues to hold the line, according to a statement published in social networks on Wednesday evening by the regiment's commander, Lieutenant Colonel Denys Prokopenko.

"The Mariupol garrison has been resisting superior enemy forces for 70 days. Since April 25, we have been holding a circular defense at the Azovstal plant. It's already the second day since the enemy broke into the territory of the plant. There are heavy and bloody fights. I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to hold back the enemy offensive. I thank the whole world for the tremendous support of the Mariupol garrison. Our soldiers deserve it. The situation is extremely difficult, but no matter what, we continue to follow orders and hold our ground," reads a statement posted on social media.