Facts

10:55 05.05.2022

Zelensky’s address to Danish people: How people will live on our continent is being decided in Ukraine right now

2 min read
Zelensky’s address to Danish people: How people will live on our continent is being decided in Ukraine right now

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the people of Denmark on the anniversary of its liberation from the Nazis, said that today in Ukraine it is being decided how people will live on our continent.

"Today you celebrate the anniversary of the day that was a dream. It has long been a dream of freedom and peace. This dream has become a reality. Five years. It was on this day that the five long years of Nazi occupation of your country came to an end. They lost. And freedom won. Life won. Denmark and the whole world then celebrated and hoped that such a brutal war would be the last and that no one would want to destroy peace anymore," Zelensky said.

However, as the head of state stressed, war has come again. "But the war came again. It is here and now. It is in Ukraine. And it is not going to stop on our land. And it has already become as brutal as that war, the victory in which we all remember every year in May," he said.

"The Russian state is not yet ready to stop the war. They still dream of capturing Ukraine and other European countries. They still dream that freedom in Europe must disappear. But their dreams must not come true. The dream of peace must come true. Our and your dream. Just like it was 77 years ago. Right now in Ukraine it is being decided how people will live on our continent. Whether there will be peace. Not only for us, but also for our neighbors, for you and us, " the president noted.

According to him, no one knows yet how long the war unleashed by Russia will last. "But I believe that our Liberation Day is approaching," Zelensky said.

He also thanked the Danes for weapons, sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Michel supports idea of transferring 10% SDR to Ukraine

European Council President Michel to submit Ukraine's application for membership to leaders at the most opportune moment

Zelensky: Ukrainian side ready to enforce ceasefire regime in Mariupol

Michel: assets of Russians frozen by sanctions should be confiscated to restore Ukraine

Occupiers shell residential areas, center of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region at night, at least six people wounded - town mayor

LATEST

Russia loses about 200 servicemen, 15 tanks and two planes in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Foreign Ministry: We hope that Hungary to contribute to unity in EU, including in terms of introducing embargo on oil from Russia, providing Ukraine with military assistance

Eleven invaders’ attacks repelled, 17 pieces of equipment, four air targets destroyed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky asks Guterres to facilitate evacuation of wounded people from Azovstal

Azov continues to hold defense line at Azovstal plant - address of regiment commander

Michel supports idea of transferring 10% SDR to Ukraine

Zelensky congratulates Bennett on Independence Day of Israel, informs about situation in Mariupol

Michel convinced all EU countries to support sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

Vereschuk: Some 344 evacuees, incl those from Mariupol, arrive in Zaporizhia

European Council President Michel to submit Ukraine's application for membership to leaders at the most opportune moment

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD