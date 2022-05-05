Zelensky’s address to Danish people: How people will live on our continent is being decided in Ukraine right now

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the people of Denmark on the anniversary of its liberation from the Nazis, said that today in Ukraine it is being decided how people will live on our continent.

"Today you celebrate the anniversary of the day that was a dream. It has long been a dream of freedom and peace. This dream has become a reality. Five years. It was on this day that the five long years of Nazi occupation of your country came to an end. They lost. And freedom won. Life won. Denmark and the whole world then celebrated and hoped that such a brutal war would be the last and that no one would want to destroy peace anymore," Zelensky said.

However, as the head of state stressed, war has come again. "But the war came again. It is here and now. It is in Ukraine. And it is not going to stop on our land. And it has already become as brutal as that war, the victory in which we all remember every year in May," he said.

"The Russian state is not yet ready to stop the war. They still dream of capturing Ukraine and other European countries. They still dream that freedom in Europe must disappear. But their dreams must not come true. The dream of peace must come true. Our and your dream. Just like it was 77 years ago. Right now in Ukraine it is being decided how people will live on our continent. Whether there will be peace. Not only for us, but also for our neighbors, for you and us, " the president noted.

According to him, no one knows yet how long the war unleashed by Russia will last. "But I believe that our Liberation Day is approaching," Zelensky said.

He also thanked the Danes for weapons, sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine's accession to the EU.