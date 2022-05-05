Facts

10:01 05.05.2022

Vereschuk: Some 344 evacuees, incl those from Mariupol, arrive in Zaporizhia

1 min read
Vereschuk: Some 344 evacuees, incl those from Mariupol, arrive in Zaporizhia

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said that the 344 people evacuated, including those from Mariupol, had already arrived in Zaporizhia.

"Today, 344 people have been evacuated as part of the Mariupol humanitarian corridor. These are women, children and elderly people from Mariupol, Mangush, Berdyansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka. All of them have just arrived in Zaporizhia. Another our little victory," Vereschuk wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

She thanked the staff of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Thanks to the staff of the humanitarian convoy: drivers and employees of the State Emergency Service. The Mariupol humanitarian operation continues," she said.

