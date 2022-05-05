Michel convinced all EU countries to support sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

The proposal of the European Commission regarding the sixth package of sanctions with an oil embargo on Russia because of the war it unleashed against Ukraine will be supported by all member states of the European Union, European Council President Charles Michel has said with confidence.

"I can assure you that I'm working very hard with my team and with my colleagues in order to make sure that we will be able in very short term to take united position on the proposal putted on the table by the Commission," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine.

Michel recalled that "systematically in the past there were some concerns that we would not be able to be united." "We were systematically able to adopt united position. And, of course, it required some negotiations, talks, decision. We need the support of the 27 governments. A few weeks ago I said publicly in the European Parliament that sooner or later oil and gas would be part of the sanctions. This is an important step… This is Commission which makes a proposal but these are the governments, this is Council which takes a decision," the President of the European Council said.