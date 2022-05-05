Facts

09:47 05.05.2022

Zelensky: Ukrainian side ready to enforce ceasefire regime in Mariupol

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared his readiness to enforce the ceasefire regime in Mariupol to save the people remaining there.

"We are negotiating and hope to continue rescuing people from Azovstal, from Mariupol. There are still civilians there. Women, children. To be able to save them, we need a continuation of the ceasefire regime. The Ukrainian side is ready to ensure it," he said in his traditional video address on Wednesday.

According to him, "it takes time just to lift people out of those basements of those shelters underground. Under the current conditions, we can't use special equipment to clear the rubble. Everything is being done by hand. But we believe we can do it. "

He also recalled that 344 people who left Mariupol for Zaporizhia had been rescued today. "Our team is preparing to meet them. We are preparing to meet them, as well as more than 150 people who were rescued from Azovstal. All of them are receiving the necessary assistance. All of them will receive the most caring treatment from our state.

I am grateful to all those involved in making the evacuation operation happen and making it a success: Iryna Vereschuk, Andriy Yermak, David Arakhamia, UN representatives, the International Committee of the Red Cross, each and every person thanks to whom we reached an agreement and ensured silence and a corridor for people," Zelensky said.

