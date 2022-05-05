Facts

09:36 05.05.2022

Some 25 civilians wounded as result of Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk

At least 25 wounded civilians is a consequence of an aircraft missile strike inflicted on Thursday night by Russians in Kramatorsk, head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a telegram channel.

"A total of six of the wounded need medical care in the hospital," he said.

According to the head of the regional military administration, rockets damaged nine residential buildings, a school and numerous objects of civil infrastructure.

