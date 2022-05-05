Facts

09:13 05.05.2022

Occupiers shell residential areas, center of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region at night, at least six people wounded - town mayor


On the night of Thursday, May 5, Russian occupiers shelled residential neighborhoods and the center of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region; multi-story buildings, a school and a kindergarten were damaged, with at least six wounded, according to city mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"Another rocket attack on Kramatorsk. Sneakily, at night, on residential areas and the central part of the town. At least three five-story buildings, a school, a kindergarten were seriously damaged. Preliminarily six people were wounded," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning, adding that information about casualties and destruction is being clarified.

