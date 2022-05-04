SBI initiates nationalization of 191 Russian railcars in Zhytomyr region

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has found almost 191 more Russian railcars in Zhytomyr region and initiated their nationalization, the State Bureau of Investigations said in a statement on its website.

According to him, the SBI sent the corresponding letters to Ukrzaliznytsia and Zhytomyr Regional Military State Administration.

At the same time, it is noted that the specified number of cars belonging to the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, was found by employees of the territorial department of Khmelnytsky State Bureau of Investigations at 14 different railway stations of Zhytomyr region.