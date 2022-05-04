Facts

Zelensky surprised by presence of Russian Sberbank among members of Wall Street Journal club

Zelensky surprised by presence of Russian Sberbank among members of Wall Street Journal club

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the aggressor must be completely isolated, first of all, economically.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit on Tuesday night, he drew attention in particular to the presence of Sberbank of Russia among its members.

"The British government has already made sure that Mr. Gref is not at this summit. CEO of Russia's Sberbank, he was put on the British sanctions list back in March," Zelensky said.

However, according to him, he is surprised that "we can see Sberbank as a member of your club. How is this possible? I would suggest correcting this misunderstanding by removing this bank. It seems fair to me."

