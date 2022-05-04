Some 220 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

More than 627 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation: according to official data as of the morning of May 4, 2022, the number of child victims has not changed during the day - 220, but the number of injured has increased - over 407, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has reported.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the message posted on Telegram says.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 115, Kharkiv region - 95, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 46, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

As a result of daily bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 1,584 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 118 of them were completely destroyed.