Facts

10:31 04.05.2022

Ukrainian military hit 16 air targets in past 24 hours – AFU command

Ukrainian military hit 16 air targets in past 24 hours – AFU command

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders hit 16 enemy air targets, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary data, the Air Force and Ground Forces shot down at least eight cruise missiles during the day on May 3, the data is being verified. There is also information about the destruction of seven drones and one aerial missile," reads the message published on Facebook.

During the evening of May 3, the aggressor tentatively fired 18 missiles, which hit "the infrastructure facilities of Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Zakarpattia regions. Also from other means there were missile strikes on Odesa and Donetsk regions.

