Zelensky calls on Albania to limit arrival of Russian tourists

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on Albania to limit the arrival of Russian tourists.

"I ask you to close the ports for Russian ships and limit the arrival of Russian tourists, as you can never know who came to you. Maybe the killers who were in Bucha, maybe the executioners of Mariupol, or maybe those who are working to undermine your state," he told the Albanian parliament on Tuesday, speaking via video link.

"Now that the sixth sanctions package is being prepared in Europe, we should all insist that an oil embargo should be part of it, a real blocking of any schemes that Russia uses to deceive the world and circumvent sanctions," the president said.

Zelensky said Russian banks should be completely disconnected from the financial system. He also called for an end to trade relations, "because not today or tomorrow Russia can hit your market and want some political concessions from you."