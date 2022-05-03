Zelensky thanks Albania for support, aid to Ukrainian refugees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Albania for its support and assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"Thank you for the fact that the people of Albania did not hesitate whom to support in this struggle. You have definitely taken the side of freedom and truth," he told the Albanian parliament on Tuesday, speaking via video link.

"Thank you for concrete steps, for defense assistance, for supporting sanctions against Russia, for taking care of our people and accepting our children, in particular in Durres," Zelensky said.

According to the president, "such an attitude towards Ukrainians in difficult times reminds me of Holy Mother Teresa, an Albanian whose life has become a symbol of humanism."

"She taught people that good can overcome evil and get closer to the holiness that people will remember from generation to generation," Zelensky said.