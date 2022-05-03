Facts

15:14 03.05.2022

Zelensky thanks Albania for support, aid to Ukrainian refugees

1 min read
Zelensky thanks Albania for support, aid to Ukrainian refugees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Albania for its support and assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"Thank you for the fact that the people of Albania did not hesitate whom to support in this struggle. You have definitely taken the side of freedom and truth," he told the Albanian parliament on Tuesday, speaking via video link.

"Thank you for concrete steps, for defense assistance, for supporting sanctions against Russia, for taking care of our people and accepting our children, in particular in Durres," Zelensky said.

According to the president, "such an attitude towards Ukrainians in difficult times reminds me of Holy Mother Teresa, an Albanian whose life has become a symbol of humanism."

"She taught people that good can overcome evil and get closer to the holiness that people will remember from generation to generation," Zelensky said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of regular shelling by Russian occupants, at least nine people killed in Donetsk region

Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

Zelensky: Will Israeli Ambassador stay in Moscow after Lavrov's Statement?

Hungary warned in advance by Putin about attack on Ukraine - Danilov

Free world unites so that no one justifies Nazism, destroys peaceful cities - Zelensky

LATEST

UK PM: We have new GBP 300 mln support package for Ukraine

As result of regular shelling by Russian occupants, at least nine people killed in Donetsk region

Zelensky calls on Albania to limit arrival of Russian tourists

Rada supports appeal to House of Representatives, Senate of US Congress on recognition of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

It is planned build 100,000 sq m of housing in Irpin and Borodianka in five months – Kyiv regional administration

Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

Russian military fire mortars at Hlukhiv community - head of Sumy military administration

Russian forces achieve minimal progress in Donbas, weaken due to poor command, low morale - U.S. Department of Defense

Israel will receive for treatment part of the Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression, - The Embassy

Zelensky never goes for something that is not spelled out in Constitution - Danilov on possible agreements with Russia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD