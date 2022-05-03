It is planned build 100,000 sq m of housing in Irpin and Borodianka in five months – Kyiv regional administration

It is planned to build two residential complexes of 50,000 square meters each in Irpin and Borodianka (Kyiv region) in five months, head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksandr Pavliuk said in the Telegram channel.

"Thousands of families were left without homes. And our task as representatives of state power is to provide them with new comfortable housing. We have prepared proposals for developers in the region. To solve this ambitious task, we need joint work, synergy of business, local authorities and the state," Pavliuk said during a meeting with developers in the region on Monday.

Thus, sites have already been selected for the construction of the residential complexes, taking into account the necessary communications and road infrastructure. The project also provides for the construction of bomb shelters, playgrounds and other social infrastructure.

Developers will be able to decide on participation in the project after studying the sketches and terms of reference.

According to the official, the procedures for starting construction work and commissioning for such projects can be simplified at the legislative level.

According to him, in Kyiv region there are more than 42,000 square meters of apartments put into operation and ready for purchase.

"At present, consultations are being held with developers on the recommended price for the purchase of apartments. In addition, each apartment must have all the necessary plumbing and furniture," Pavliuk added.