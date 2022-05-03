Zelensky never goes for something that is not spelled out in Constitution - Danilov on possible agreements with Russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that before signing documents following the results of negotiations with Russia, if necessary, the Constitution must first be changed.

"We have our own vision, the president knows it. We have a Constitution that contains all the norms. We have no right to touch the Constitution, first it must be amended, and then other processes may proceed," he said on the air of the telethon on Monday evening.

"I think that Zelensky, as a patriotic person, will never go for something that is not spelled out in our Constitution," he said.