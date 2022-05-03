Facts

12:08 03.05.2022

Zelensky never goes for something that is not spelled out in Constitution - Danilov on possible agreements with Russia

1 min read
Zelensky never goes for something that is not spelled out in Constitution - Danilov on possible agreements with Russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that before signing documents following the results of negotiations with Russia, if necessary, the Constitution must first be changed.

"We have our own vision, the president knows it. We have a Constitution that contains all the norms. We have no right to touch the Constitution, first it must be amended, and then other processes may proceed," he said on the air of the telethon on Monday evening.

"I think that Zelensky, as a patriotic person, will never go for something that is not spelled out in our Constitution," he said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

Zelensky: Will Israeli Ambassador stay in Moscow after Lavrov's Statement?

Hungary warned in advance by Putin about attack on Ukraine - Danilov

Free world unites so that no one justifies Nazism, destroys peaceful cities - Zelensky

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa, there are casualties

LATEST

Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

Russian military fire mortars at Hlukhiv community - head of Sumy military administration

Russian forces achieve minimal progress in Donbas, weaken due to poor command, low morale - U.S. Department of Defense

Israel will receive for treatment part of the Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression, - The Embassy

UK promises Ukraine new $375 mln military aid package

Russian invaders shell 10 settlements in Donetsk region in day - National Police

NBU expects inflation to increase to 15.9% in April

Zelensky: Will Israeli Ambassador stay in Moscow after Lavrov's Statement?

Hungary warned in advance by Putin about attack on Ukraine - Danilov

Scholz: Germany supports Ukraine in defense of its sovereignty, freedom and democracy

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD