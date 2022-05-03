Facts

11:52 03.05.2022

Russian invaders shell 10 settlements in Donetsk region in day - National Police

1 min read
Russian invaders shell 10 settlements in Donetsk region in day - National Police

The National Police of Ukraine launched an investigation in connection with the shelling by Russian invaders of ten settlements in Donetsk region over the past day.

"There are dead and wounded. At least 33 civilian objects were destroyed - residential buildings, children's health institutions, a school, and life support facilities. The enemy fired at the civilian population from aviation, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, heavy artillery, and cruise missiles," the National Police said in a statement.

Over the past day, Russian troops have hit such settlements as Mariupol, Lyman, Avdiyivka, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Sviatohirsk, Yarova, Novomykolaivka, Ocheretyno, Shevchenko.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of regular shelling by Russian occupants, at least nine people killed in Donetsk region

Zelensky thanks Albania for support, aid to Ukrainian refugees

Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

Zelensky: Will Israeli Ambassador stay in Moscow after Lavrov's Statement?

Hungary warned in advance by Putin about attack on Ukraine - Danilov

LATEST

UK PM: We have new GBP 300 mln support package for Ukraine

As result of regular shelling by Russian occupants, at least nine people killed in Donetsk region

Zelensky calls on Albania to limit arrival of Russian tourists

Rada supports appeal to House of Representatives, Senate of US Congress on recognition of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

Zelensky thanks Albania for support, aid to Ukrainian refugees

It is planned build 100,000 sq m of housing in Irpin and Borodianka in five months – Kyiv regional administration

Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

Russian military fire mortars at Hlukhiv community - head of Sumy military administration

Russian forces achieve minimal progress in Donbas, weaken due to poor command, low morale - U.S. Department of Defense

Israel will receive for treatment part of the Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression, - The Embassy

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD