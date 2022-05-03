Russian invaders shell 10 settlements in Donetsk region in day - National Police

The National Police of Ukraine launched an investigation in connection with the shelling by Russian invaders of ten settlements in Donetsk region over the past day.

"There are dead and wounded. At least 33 civilian objects were destroyed - residential buildings, children's health institutions, a school, and life support facilities. The enemy fired at the civilian population from aviation, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, heavy artillery, and cruise missiles," the National Police said in a statement.

Over the past day, Russian troops have hit such settlements as Mariupol, Lyman, Avdiyivka, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Sviatohirsk, Yarova, Novomykolaivka, Ocheretyno, Shevchenko.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.