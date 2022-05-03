Zelensky: Will Israeli Ambassador stay in Moscow after Lavrov's Statement?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in his traditional video message on Monday, asked the question: "Will the Israeli ambassador stay in Moscow?" after the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

"Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation openly and unashamedly said that supposedly the greatest anti-Semites are among the Jews themselves. And that, allegedly, Hitler had Jewish blood. How could such a thing be said before the anniversary of the victory over Nazism? These words mean that Russia's top diplomat blames the Jewish people for the crimes of the Nazis. I have no words…," Zelensky said.

"Of course, there is a big scandal in Israel today because of these words. But, nevertheless, no one hears Moscow's denials or justifications. They are silent there. And that means they agree with what their foreign minister said," Zelensky said.

"There is a question. Will the Israeli ambassador stay in Moscow? Knowing their new position. Or will relations with Russia remain as usual? Since all this is not an accident," the President said.