Facts

10:31 03.05.2022

On Monday Russian occupiers kill one civilian in Donetsk region, eight more injured - head of Donetsk regional military administration

1 min read

On May 2, Russian occupiers killed one civilian in Donetsk region, and eight more were injured, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Russia is killing civilians! On May 2, the Russians killed another civilian in Donbas - in Dibrova, in Lyman region. Another eight people were injured," Kyrylenko wrote in a telegram on Monday.

He noted that in Bakhmut, medical assistance was provided to four civilians wounded in Luhansk region.

"It was also possible to clarify the information regarding the deceased in Mariupol, but the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established. Every Russian will answer for his crimes," the head of regional military administration said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

Zelensky: Will Israeli Ambassador stay in Moscow after Lavrov's Statement?

Hungary warned in advance by Putin about attack on Ukraine - Danilov

Free world unites so that no one justifies Nazism, destroys peaceful cities - Zelensky

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa, there are casualties

LATEST

Russia kills over 20 journalists, destroys over 100 regional media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - MFA

Russian military fire mortars at Hlukhiv community - head of Sumy military administration

Russian forces achieve minimal progress in Donbas, weaken due to poor command, low morale - U.S. Department of Defense

Israel will receive for treatment part of the Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression, - The Embassy

Zelensky never goes for something that is not spelled out in Constitution - Danilov on possible agreements with Russia

UK promises Ukraine new $375 mln military aid package

Russian invaders shell 10 settlements in Donetsk region in day - National Police

NBU expects inflation to increase to 15.9% in April

Zelensky: Will Israeli Ambassador stay in Moscow after Lavrov's Statement?

Hungary warned in advance by Putin about attack on Ukraine - Danilov

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD