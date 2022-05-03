On Monday Russian occupiers kill one civilian in Donetsk region, eight more injured - head of Donetsk regional military administration

On May 2, Russian occupiers killed one civilian in Donetsk region, and eight more were injured, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Russia is killing civilians! On May 2, the Russians killed another civilian in Donbas - in Dibrova, in Lyman region. Another eight people were injured," Kyrylenko wrote in a telegram on Monday.

He noted that in Bakhmut, medical assistance was provided to four civilians wounded in Luhansk region.

"It was also possible to clarify the information regarding the deceased in Mariupol, but the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established. Every Russian will answer for his crimes," the head of regional military administration said.