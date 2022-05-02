Zelensky to Russian soldiers: You’d better survive in Russia than die on our land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the Russian soldiers, stating, "You’d better survive in Russia than die on our land."

"We know that the Russian command is preparing for new big losses. In those units, the personnel of which was almost completely destroyed or significantly weakened in March-April, new people are being recruited. With little motivation. With little combat experience," he said in his video address on Saturday evening.

According to Zelensky, "they just want to get the right amount. So that they can throw these units into the offensive. The Russian command is well aware that thousands more Russian soldiers will be killed and thousands more will be wounded in the coming weeks. But why do the Russian soldiers themselves need this? Why do their families need this?"

"Russian commanders lie to their soldiers saying they will face some serious responsibility for refusing to fight. And at the same time they do not tell, for example, about the preparation by the Russian army of additional refrigerators for storing corpses. They do not tell what new planned losses the generals expect. Every Russian soldier can still save his life," Zelensky said.