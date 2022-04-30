Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

The state concern Rosatom has sent a group of eight nuclear experts to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in an attempt to take control of the plant, the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a daily update, citing Ukraine's nuclear regulator.

"Rosenergoatom – a unit of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom – had sent a group of nuclear specialists to the Zaporizhia NPP, naming eight. It said they demanded daily reports from plant management about 'confidential issues' on the functioning of the NPP," the IAEA's Ukraine said on the Daily Update on Friday.

According to the Daily Update, the reports cover aspects related to administration and control, maintenance and repair, security and access control, as well as the management of nuclear fuel, spent fuel and radioactive waste.

The IAEA said that, according to the Ukrainian side, the personnel of Zaporizhia NPP "are working under unbelievable pressure."