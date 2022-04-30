Facts

13:30 30.04.2022

Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

1 min read
Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

The state concern Rosatom has sent a group of eight nuclear experts to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in an attempt to take control of the plant, the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a daily update, citing Ukraine's nuclear regulator.

"Rosenergoatom – a unit of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom – had sent a group of nuclear specialists to the Zaporizhia NPP, naming eight. It said they demanded daily reports from plant management about 'confidential issues' on the functioning of the NPP," the IAEA's Ukraine said on the Daily Update on Friday.

According to the Daily Update, the reports cover aspects related to administration and control, maintenance and repair, security and access control, as well as the management of nuclear fuel, spent fuel and radioactive waste.

The IAEA said that, according to the Ukrainian side, the personnel of Zaporizhia NPP "are working under unbelievable pressure."

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

Negotiations with Russia hampered by what Russians leave behind – Zelensky

Lend-Lease to help Ukraine beat ideological successors of Nazis – Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky, Macron discuss defense cooperation, interaction on path of Ukraine's membership in the EU

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

Canada recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide – Stefanchuk

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

IOM appeals for $514 mln to help Ukrainian refugees

Volodymyr Klitschko urges world community to force Russia to give 'corridor of life' to people of Mariupol

Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

Ukraine counts on Intl Tribunal for Russian criminals, but we have people who to look for them themselves – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD