Facts

11:59 30.04.2022

Govt must fulfill task of providing fuel, no matter how difficult it is – Zelensky

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must fulfill the task of providing fuel, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video statement on Friday evening.

"Members of the government promise that within a week, a maximum of two, a systemic supply of fuel to Ukraine will be provided. Such a system that can prevent shortages," he said.

"The occupiers purposefully destroy the infrastructure for the production, supply and storage of fuel. Russia has also blocked our ports. Therefore, there are no lightning-fast solutions to replenish the deficit," Zelensky said.

According to him, "after the Russian missile attack on Kremenchuh refinery, this is indeed a difficult task, but members of the Cabinet of Ministers, together with fuel suppliers, together with traders, must complete this task, no matter how difficult it may be. I am sure they will do it."

Children moved within Ukraine without parents to be able to receive assistance for living

